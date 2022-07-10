Argument ends in woman’s boyfriend being shot by co-worker

The male co-worker was at the woman’s home where she and her 5-year-old live when the shooting happened, according to HPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man’s killer after he was shot to death at an apartment in west Houston.

Officers were called to The Mansions of Shadowbriar on Overbrook Lane near Westheimer Road and found a man’s body.

Police said a male co-worker was at a woman’s home where she and her 5-year-old live when her boyfriend showed up. The two men got into a fight and the co-worker pulled a gun and fired at least four times, shooting and killing the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the co-worker ran away before they arrived.

Investigators said the woman knows who shot her boyfriend.

As of this story, no arrests had been made.