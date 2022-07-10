x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Argument ends in woman’s boyfriend being shot by co-worker

The male co-worker was at the woman’s home where she and her 5-year-old live when the shooting happened, according to HPD.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man’s killer after he was shot to death at an apartment in west Houston.

Officers were called to The Mansions of Shadowbriar on Overbrook Lane near Westheimer Road and found a man’s body.

Police said a male co-worker was at a woman’s home where she and her 5-year-old live when her boyfriend showed up. The two men got into a fight and the co-worker pulled a gun and fired at least four times, shooting and killing the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the co-worker ran away before they arrived.

Investigators said the woman knows who shot her boyfriend.

As of this story, no arrests had been made.

No one else was injured.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out