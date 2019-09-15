BAYTOWN, Texas — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Baytown early Sunday morning after an argument broke out between a group of men.

The victim has been identified as Mickell Rhodes.

This happened at about 1:49 a.m. in the 1700 block of James Bowie.

Police said several men were in the breezeway of the apartment complex when an argument broke out and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Rhodes several times before running away.

Rhodes was airlifted to Houston Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and following up on leads to identify the shooter.

Baytown police are asking anyone with information about this case to please call homicide at 281-420-7181. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

