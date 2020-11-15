HPD: Man shot in attempted robbery in Walmart parking lot

According to HPD, one man was transported to the hospital by EMS after attempting to drive himself. His condition is unknown.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after at least one person was shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Walmart Saturday afternoon in the Gulfton area, Houston Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of South Rice around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to HPD, one man was transported to the hospital by EMS after attempting to drive himself. His condition is unknown.

South Gessner Patrol units responding to 5200 S. Rice where a male shot in the parking lot in an attempted robbery. Investigators on scene. #hounews

CCU13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 14, 2020

Police are searching for multiple suspects.