HPD: Man shot in attempted robbery in Walmart parking lot

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after at least one person was shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Walmart Saturday afternoon in the Gulfton area, Houston Police Department said.
The incident happened in the 5200 block of South Rice around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to HPD, one man was transported to the hospital by EMS after attempting to drive himself. His condition is unknown.
Police are searching for multiple suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation. KHOU 11 will update this article when more information becomes available.