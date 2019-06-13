HOUSTON — A man was shot while he was sleeping in his bed at a southeast Houston apartment complex overnight.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Broadway Village Apartments located 8400 block of Broadway.

Houston police say officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim shot in the leg. He said he was sleeping when he felt a pain in his leg and realized he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they checked the courtyard at the apartments and found a group of males who told police they were sitting on a stairwell when another group came around the corner and opened fire on the first group.

The gunmen missed and went through the apartment where the victim was shot, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time and a description of the suspects was not released.

