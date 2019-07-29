HOUSTON — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a club in north Houston overnight.

This happened around 2 a.m., in the 100 block of West Dyna.

Houston police say officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location and found male shot once in the leg.

Investigators say two men attempted to rob the victim in the parking lot. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the man once in the leg before running away from the scene.

Robbery investigators will follow up with the victim after he gets out of surgery at a local hospital to get a description of the suspects.

It is not clear if the suspects made off with any of the victim's personal belongings.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM