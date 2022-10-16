x
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Splendora, deputies say

Investigators said the shooting is related to an ongoing feud between the victim and a suspect who fled the scene.
SPLENDORA, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a nightclub, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a club on FM 2090, just east of I-69 in Splendora.

Deputies said they were responding to the shooting and discovered a man with a gunshot to the head. He was airlifted to the Texas Medical Center and is currently stable.

Investigators learned that the shooting was related to an ongoing feud between the victim and a suspect who left the scene after the shooting. Deputies said there appears to be no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Rand Henderson's office at 936-760-5800 and select option three.

You can also call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and reference case #22A309653.

