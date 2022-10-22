Man dies after being shot in the head during disturbance in SW Houston, police say

The victim was visiting a girlfriend or ex-girlfriend when the disturbance occurred and gunfire erupted, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man died after he was shot in the head during a disturbance while he was visiting a girlfriend or ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road in southwest Houston.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the address and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the victim was visiting the woman at a relative's home when there was some sort of disturbance. Several men tried to get the victim to leave, but then gunfire erupted.

The men involved ran from the scene before the police arrived. Investigators said they are confident in who they are. The incident was caught on surveillance video.