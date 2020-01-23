Deputies say a shooting left one man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and another with a laceration across his forehead.

This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the two men showed up to Harris County ESD 5 Station 2 on FM 1942 seeking help. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit says the shooting happened at a residence in the 3400 block of FM 1942.

Deputies say there was some sort of altercation involving the two men. A third man armed with a gun got involved and fired a single shot striking one of the victims in the head. The other victim was hit with the gun leaving a laceration on his forehead.

At this time investigators say they do not have a suspect description and do not know in what direction the shooter took off in.

