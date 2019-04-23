HOUSTON — An innocent bystander was shot as several suspects opened fire in the middle of an east Houston street overnight.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Carolina Street near Fidelity Street.

Houston police say officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim shot once in his hand. He told them he was walking home from his aunt's house when he heard gunshots and his hand began to hurt.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say several suspects opened fire, but it is not clear if they were shooting at each other or something else.

Police did find bullet holes in a nearby house and car, but it is not clear if they were the target of the shooting. They also found drugs inside of the car and are currently looking for its owner to see if they had anything to do with the shooting.

Police are searching addition homes for gunshots.

Police haven't made any arrests nor do they have any leads. The say folks in this neighborhood aren't cooperating with them.

