Man shot in the hand by apartment intruders in NW Houston, police say

The victim told officers that he locked himself in his room after seeing two men crawl through a window. Police are calling the attack a "possible" home invasion.

HOUSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital after two men broke into his apartment late Thursday night, according to police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Waverly Street.

A lieutenant at the scene said the man heard something crash in the apartment. He went into the kitchen and saw two men coming in from a window.

The victim then ran into his room, locked the door and tried to hold it shut, police said. The suspects followed him and tried to make their way in.

HPD Lieutenant R. Willkens said the intruders kicked on the door and shot through it with a small pistol. The victim was shot through the hand while he was holding them off.

According to the lieutenant, the suspects left shortly after the attack. It's not clear if they took anything from the apartment while they were there.

The lieutenant also said it was a two-bedroom apartment that the victim shared with a woman. There's no information on whether she was hurt during the break-in.

Police say it's not clear if the attack was a home invasion. The victim said he doesn't know the suspects and has no reason to believe anyone would want to hurt him.