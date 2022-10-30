Man dies after being shot in the face in southeast Houston, police say

A witness told Houston police that she heard about 10 gunshots fired around the apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hollock Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive.

Police said they responded to the area after a woman called saying she heard about 10 gunshots fired. When they arrived they found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was found in a common area in the rear part of the apartment complex near a lake. Several spent bullet casings were also found by police.

Police don't have a possible motive or suspect information at this time.