HOUSTON — A litter of puppies at the center of a fight between neighbors is what investigators believe led to a shooting Tuesday in the city's Frenchtown in northeast Houston.

According to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson, one neighbor walked to the other neighbor's home in the 2700 block of Russell, pulled out and gun and demanded the pups. Crowson said the homeowner, who had a concealed handgun license, shot the armed man in the face.

The victim later showed up at a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Lt. Crowson said the homeowner claimed the shooting was self defense, and the charges would be decided by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Police didn't know the breed of the puppies at the center of the feud.

