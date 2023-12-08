HPD: Husband shot in the mouth during apparent domestic violence incident in Acres Homes

Police said the couple's 8-year-old daughter was home at the time of the incident.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were hospitalized after an apparent domestic violence incident in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Mount Street near Wall Street in northwest Houston.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at a home when they found a man with a gunshot wound to his mouth being treated at the scene. They said the man got into an argument with his wife while their 8-year-old daughter was home.

The argument then turned physical, which led to the husband threatening his wife with a gun. The wife then shot her husband once in the mouth with her own gun in self-defense, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital following the incident after police said the woman complained about a head injury.

Police said the 8-year-old heard the shooting but did not witness it. HPD's Family Violence Unit is now investigating.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).