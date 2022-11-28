Gunmen on the run after shooting in southwest Houston, police say

Investigators said they believe there were multiple shooters, but have no witnesses to the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A gunman is on the run after a man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Club Creek near the Westwood Golf Club.

Details are limited, but police said they found the victim with a gunshot to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said they believe the victim was confronting men who were spray painting a wall. After yelling at the men, they turned around and fired multiple shots at the victim.

Police found at least 13 bullet casings at the scene, but Lt. JP Horelica said they expect to find a lot more.