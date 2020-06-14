Man shot in his back while traveling on Gulf Freeway; another person grazed by bullet

Police believe the two shootings are connected.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating two shootings that occurred late Saturday along I-45, the Gulf Freeway.

Both incidents were reported around 10 p.m. near FM 2351, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

Police responded and found a man in a car who said he was heading northbound on the freeway when he felt a pain in his back and realized he’d been shot. Another man was also grazed by a bullet at nearby Baybrook Mall.

The man who was shot on the freeway was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man who was grazed did not go to the hospital.

Because of the timing and proximity, police believe the two incidents are related but further details were not immediately determined. Investigators found at least one shell casing on the roadway.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.