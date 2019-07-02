HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man riding in a car with children was shot in the head on FM 1960, deputies in north Harris County say.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near Ella Boulevard, according to Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are now looking for a gray or silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a black hood that the suspects are believed to be traveling in.

Suspect search underway after man shot in car with children inside

KHOU 11

Gilliland says it appears the victim was targeted as he rode with another adult and three toddlers.

"They were waiting to turn, the suspect pulled up right next to them. The suspect pulled a weapon and fired directly into the vehicle,” said Gilliland.

The suspects sped from the scene, but an image of their vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

“The passenger that was in the front of the vehicle was struck one time by a gunshot wound to the head,” said Gilliland.

The children and other adult in the car were not hurt. Deputies have not yet confirmed what their relationship is.

Shooting along FM 1960

Lloyd Overcash for KHOU 11

An ambulance took the victim to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

“Right now violent crimes will be taking over this scene, but if the victim's status is - goes to where he is in grave - where he won't be able to survive the injuries, homicide will be taking over this investigation,” said Gilliland.

Gilliland said a good Samaritan drove the victim’s car and the children to the hospital as well.

Views from Air 11 showed the victim's white sedan stopped outside the emergency department. The windows of the vehicle were shot out.

Call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.