HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection.

Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the incident. Police later learned two men were taken to the hospital by private vehicles after the shooting.

Later they learned one of the men taken to the hospital was in critical condition after being shot in the head. A second man was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police they were outside of a club when an argument started between the two victims. That's when police were told at least one of the men, if not both, pulled out a gun and opened fire.