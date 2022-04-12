HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston

Police said the argument happened during a gathering at the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a home. When officers arrived they found the door to the home open and a young man inside with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced deceased.

According to Izaguirre, they believe there was some kind of gathering at the home when an argument escalated into the shooting. Police have no suspects at this time and said everyone inside the home left the scene before they arrived. Police said the home could be a rental property.