HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot in the face as he was being chased by someone in a car, witnesses say.

The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Reuben White Drive, near Crosby.

Witnesses told deputies someone in a white four-door vehicle was chasing the victim when a rear passenger jumped out and shot him in the face.

Life Flight took the victim to the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive. His identity has not been released.

The suspects got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

