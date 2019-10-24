HOUSTON — Police said two men are expected to survive a fight and shooting that occurred outside a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Houston police responded to the 6800 block of Beechnut at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found one man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Beechnut shooting scene

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

Another shooting victim, who suffered wounds to his face and body, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said initial reports indicated there was a fight in the parking lot when the gunshots rang out. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting victims were among those firing shots, however.

One person was detained at the scene and put in the back of a patrol car, but at this time no charges or arrests have been announced.

