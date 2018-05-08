HOUSTON - Houston police said a man is dead after he tried to drive himself to the hospital after he was shot in the face during an argument.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Houston Police Department received a report of a person down at a gas station on the 8200 block of Broadway St. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot in the face through the cheek.

The man was sent to Ben Taub Hospital and he told paramedics that he got into an argument with some men at an apartment complex. He attempted to make it to the hospital but was only able to make it to the gas station.

He later died at the hospital.

Police have not been able to locate the apartment complex where the shooting took place. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

If you know anything about this shooting please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

