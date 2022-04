The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot Wednesday in the parking lot of a fitness center near the Alief area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight, the sheriff tweeted.

This happened in the 7300 block of Highway 6.

No other information has been provided. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.