HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot during a meeting outside of a food mart in northwest Harris County overnight.

This happened around 11 p.m. Monday outside of a gas station located in the 15000 block of West Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at that time and found a man shot at the front of the food mart. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim and some friends met up with another group of individuals. Shortly after the meeting, shots were fired and the group the victim met up with left the scene in a newer model white SUV, possibly an Acura, heading west on West Road.

It is not clear what the initial meeting was for and how many other individuals were in the suspect group at this time.

Deputies said they are still interviewing witnesses to get a better description of the suspected shooter. They are also checking for surveillance video at neighboring businesses for clues.

No weapons have been recovered at this time.

If you have any information, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

