Man shot during fight outside nightclub in south Houston, police say

Investigators are still searching for the alleged shooter, who they say was driving a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

HOUSTON — One person was injured early Monday when a man pulled out a gun during a fight outside a nightclub in south Houston.

Houston police are still searching for the alleged shooter.

Officers responded to the nightclub at 2 a.m. in the 9200 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said the altercation started inside the club between two groups of men, but both groups were eventually kicked out.

While in the parking lot, police said the confrontation continued. At some point, one man pulled out a gun and fired. The bullet hit a second man in the leg, injuring him.

The shooter then left in a four-door, dark-colored vehicle. He was accompanied by two other men.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He’s expected to be OK.