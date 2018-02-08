HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Katy.

It happened at an apartment complex on Greenhouse Road, directly across the street from Cypress Lakes High School.

.@HCSOTexas investigating homicide at apt. complex on 5700 blk. Greenhouse Rd. in Katy. Man found shot on stairwell. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/oJUhClED8E — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 2, 2018

The call of the shooting came in around 1:40 a.m. Thursday

When deputies got to the Commons at Hollyhock Apartments, they found EMS already working on a man on the third floor of a stairwell landing.

They said he had been shot several times. He was treated and pronounced dead on scene.

