HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Katy.
It happened at an apartment complex on Greenhouse Road, directly across the street from Cypress Lakes High School.
The call of the shooting came in around 1:40 a.m. Thursday
When deputies got to the Commons at Hollyhock Apartments, they found EMS already working on a man on the third floor of a stairwell landing.
They said he had been shot several times. He was treated and pronounced dead on scene.
© 2018 KHOU