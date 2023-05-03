HPD: Search for gunman underway after man shot during confrontation in Clear Lake

Houston police said the man was confronted over stealing an item from a nearby business.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two suspects who ran from a shooting scene in the Clear Lake area.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, a man confronted a suspect outside of a convenience store on Old Galveston Road over stealing an item from a nearby business. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man before he took off.

According to police, the man was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK. Meanwhile, the suspected shooter jumped into a car with a woman in the driver's seat before they took off. The car then stalled out near the shooting scene, so they ran away.