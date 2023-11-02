Domestic disturbance leads to armed man being shot by HPD officer in Kingwood, police say

Police said they got a call about a disturbance and rushed to the scene because they could hear a woman screaming for help in the background.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Northpark Plaza Dr., which is along I-69 at The Discovery at Kingwood Apartments.

Police said they got a call about a disturbance and rushed to the scene because they could hear someone screaming for help in the background. When they arrived, police attempted to break into the apartment because they could hear a man and woman screaming.

As police tried to get into the apartment, the suspect got on the balcony and began to scale down the side of the building when an officer tried to stop him and told him to put his gun down.

Once he got on the ground, the officer and suspect got into a fight before the officer fired her weapon and struck the suspect once. He managed to get away after being shot but eventually returned and surrendered to police. He was taken to HCA Kingwood Hospital and is currently stable.

Police said the woman and man were in a relationship, but were breaking up and still living together. Police observed the woman had injuries to her arm and also said they've had at least one previous call to the apartment complex.

An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).