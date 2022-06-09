Man shot by ex-wife's new boyfriend in E. Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said the man was standing outside of his ex-wife's home when her new boyfriend showed up, which led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by his ex-wife's new boyfriend after an argument in east Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on Bandera Street in the Cloverleaf area.

Deputies said the victim was standing outside of his ex-wife's home when her new boyfriend showed up, which led to the argument. At some point things escalated, leading to the new boyfriend shooting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and he is currently stable. Meanwhile, the new boyfriend left the scene. Deputies said they know who he is and are continuing to investigate.

Deputies said no children were involved in the incident and that there's no threat to the public.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.