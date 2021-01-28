Security guard finds man fatally shot in parking lot of apartment complex in SE Houston

There are no witnesses and no suspects in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A security guard found a man shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. at The Redford Apartments in the 1200 block of Redford Street.

Houston police have very limited information on this scene but said several neighbors heard the gunshots.

The motive is also unknown.

Police plan on checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if they can figure out what exactly happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.