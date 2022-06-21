HCSO: Teen shot multiple times, killed after fight in NW Harris County

Deputies were investigating the scene when they received a call from a clinic about a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

HOUSTON — A teen was shot multiple times and killed after a fight at an apartment complex, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 4.

The incident happened sometime around 9 p.m. Monday in the 14200 block of Wunderlich in northwest Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputies say they were responding to a call of a discharged weapon on Wunderlich, but when they arrived, there was no one there.

While they were investigating, deputies say they got a call from an emergency room clinic at 5003 Cypress Creek Parkway, which is about a mile from the shooting scene.

The clinic told deputies a 19-year-old just arrived by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators went to the clinic to learn more when the teen was then pronounced deceased.

Investigators say they were able to connect both scenes from the apartment complex and the emergency clinic.

Some kind of fight at the apartment complex on Wunderlich led to the teen being shot multiple times, investigators say.