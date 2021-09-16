Man shot and killed during argument at north Houston home, police say

Police detained one person for questioning, and it’s believed there was at least one witness.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a north side home early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Sadler, not far from the Hardy Toll Road and E. Crosstimbers, at about 2 a.m.

They learned a man and another person got into an altercation, and that’s when the man was shot. He died at the scene.

