Man shot and killed at gas station, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed while at a gas station Saturday evening according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 7:49 p.m. in the 14900 block of State Highway 249 in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the were responding to a report of a shooting at a gas station. When they arrived, they found a man fatally shot inside an SUV.

Witnesses say they saw a white SUV flee the scene after the shooting.

Soon after, deputies say the white SUV returned to the scene and an individual identified himself as being involved in the shooting.

Deputies detained the man but his role in the shooting is unclear at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the victim was arguing with two men prior to the shooting.