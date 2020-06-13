Man shot after refusing to give up cash, phone during robbery in NW Houston

The man has been taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A man was shot several times late Saturday night after refusing to give up his cash during a robbery in northwest Houston.

This happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. in the 8400 block of Hammerly Boulevard and Bingle Road.

Houston police said two men were hanging out next to their car, minding their own business, when two other men approached them with a pistol and demanded that they give them money and any other valuables.

One of the robbery victims handed over $300 in cash. The other victim refused to hand over his cash and phone and was shot several times.

After the shooting, the suspects ran away in an unknown direction. Police are still looking for them.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

If you have any information that could help police identify and locate these suspects, please call the Houston Police Department.