Man shot after confronting group of young men about being more respectful, police say

The victim told police he was approaching the group to tell them to be more respectful, when a person in the group shot him.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the shoulder after confronting a group of young men about respect, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a Shell gas station parking lot on W. Fuqua St. and Blue Ridge Road.

The victim told police he approached a group of young men standing outside the gas station about being more respectful to some of the older members of the community.

After confronting the young men, the group got upset and one of them pulled out a gun, shooting the man in his shoulder.

The victim drove home after the shooting and family members called police. The victim was then taken to a hospital by first responders.

Police say the victim is a man in his 20s. The suspect is said to be another man in his late teens or early 20s.