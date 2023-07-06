Man shot after attempting to steal car in north Harris County, sheriff says

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot Thursday after attempting to steal a car in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 14100 block of Sunwick Street, which is just west of the Hardy Toll Road. The sheriff tweeted about the incident shortly after 8:15 p.m.

The sheriff said the attempted robber was confronted by the car owner in the process of the robbery. That's when the attempted robber pulled out a gun and shot at the car owner.

The car owner too had a gun and shot at the attempted robber, hitting him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other details were given.

This is an ongoing investigation.