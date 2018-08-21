HOUSTON – Police say a man was shot three times during a drive-by in a west Houston parking lot Monday night.

According the Houston Police Department, patrol officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a call of a shooting in a parking lot at Marinette and Clarewood.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they the victim had been shot three times following some sort of dispute. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there was some sort of exchange between the victim and a driver in the car. The driver pulled a gun and opened fire on the victim.

The suspect vehicle sped off. Police have not released a description, but they are checking surveillance cameras for clues.

