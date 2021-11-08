Suspect on the run after firing shots at police station in Spring, Precinct 4 says

Constable Mark Hermann tweeted photos of a car that he says drove into the station's parking lot and shot at the front of the building.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is looking for the gunman who fired shots at their police station in Spring.

Constable Mark Herman says a man opened fire a little after 12:30 p.m. on Monday outside the station in the 20000 block of Holzworth Road. The man fired several shots, hitting the front doors, windows and building, according to Herman.

As of now, it hasn't been confirmed if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, as seen in photos tweeted by Constable Herman. Surveillance footage of the shooting will be shown during a press conference at 4:30 p.m.