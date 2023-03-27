HPD: SWAT standoff in Galleria area ends after gunman shoots self in stomach

Houston police say the SWAT standoff started after a woman in a neighboring building was shot in the foot.

HOUSTON — An hourslong SWAT standoff has ended after a gunman shot himself in the stomach, according to Houston police.

The standoff started just before 2 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Yorktown in the Galleria area.

According to police, they were called out to a disturbance in the complex. When they arrived, the gunman fired four shots from a rifle into a neighboring building. One of the bullets hit a woman in the foot, which led to her being taken to the hospital.

Police said that after the gunman opened fire, he barricaded himself in the apartment for more than three hours before coming out to the balcony and firing another round at a building.

KHOU 11's Adam Bennett was reporting live as the gunman fired a round from the balcony:

At some point, the man went back inside and used a pistol to shoot himself in the stomach.