HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest during an altercation outside his friends house in west Harris County, according to officials.

The shooting happened Saturday around 9:50 p.m. on Birchbank Lane and Pebble Garden Lane

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division said the victim received a phone call from a man and a woman while he was visiting his friend in the Lakes of Bridgewater subdivision.

The victim walked outside to confront the man and woman. Deputies said the three got in some sort of argument which led to the man pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the chest.

He and the woman fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was able to walk back to his friends house and get help, according to deputies.

Life Flight was called to the scene and the victim was taken to Memorial Hermann downtown where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are trying to develop suspect information and talk to witnesses.

At this time no one is in custody.

If you have any information on this case and/or the suspects please call the HCSO Homicide Division at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713- 222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU