HOUSTON — A man who fired gunshots at a home later shot himself as he was confronted by officers, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police spokesman John Cannon said officers were called to the 6300 block of French Chateau at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. A caller said someone was firing shots at a residence.

Police arrived and ordered the shooter to show his hands and exit his vehicle. That’s when the man shot himself in the head.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Ben Taub General Hospital in critical condition. Police said if he dies the investigation would be treated as an in-custody death.

There were no injuries reported inside the home where the shots were fired.

