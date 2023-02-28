Man arrested after shooting up his girlfriend's house twice on Tuesday, HPD says

Houston police said the man would likely be charged with aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after Houston police said he was involved in two shootings at his girlfriend's house earlier in the day.

The man was taken into custody around 8 p.m. at a gas station/fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, but police said his crime spree began four hours earlier when he opened fire on his girlfriend's house nearby at Milwee Street and the Northwest Freeway.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 4 p.m. but said the man was nowhere to be found.

Later, the same man returned to his girlfriend's house, but this time he kicked in the door and fired several shots inside the home, police said. He left the scene but authorities were able to find out where he lived so they placed the area under surveillance.

Officers who were watching the area said they saw the suspect in the same GMC truck in which the man left the previous shooting scenes. They followed the truck to a nearby convenience store at the intersection of 18th Street and the Loop, where, after a short struggle, they said the man was taken into custody.

Authorities said they used a Taser on the man because he resisted arrest. They also said they found several weapons in his truck, including a gun that was possibly illegal.

No one was injured in the incident, police said. Authorities said the man would likely be charged with aggravated assault.