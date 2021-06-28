Man accused of breaking into ex-wife's home, shooting her while their 4 children were asleep

Investigators said Aaron B. Wright broke into his ex-wife's home and shot her while their four children were asleep.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot by her ex-husband while their four children were asleep inside a northwest Harris County home, according to investigators.

Authorities said the shooting happened Monday at about 3 a.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Memorial Crossing Drive. According to authorities, Aaron B. Wright broke into the home and opened fire on his ex-wife.

"Two of her kids come running over saying their mother had been shot. So, my wife called 911. We brought the kids in the house," neighbor Richard Carlson said.

Investigators said Wright left the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later while he was at his job.

The woman is expected to survive. She was taken to an area hospital with what authorities said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors said the victim and Wright have had ongoing problems. The couple was actually due in court later Monday for a custody hearing.

Wright has been charged with aggravated assault.

Anayeli Ruiz on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram