Suspect on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend in the hip, police say

HOUSTON — A man is on the run after walking up to his ex-girlfriend and shooting her in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened on Elwood Street in southeast Houston near Mason Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman was riding in the car with her new boyfriend to where they live when her ex-boyfriend, who was walking near the sidewalk, shot several times into the passenger side of the car, hitting his ex-girlfriend.

The woman is expected to be OK, according to police. They did not say if the new boyfriend was struck in the shooting.