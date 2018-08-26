KATY, Texas – Deputies said two cousins got into a deadly fight Saturday night at a home in Katy.

The incident happened around 10:32 p.m. in the 23700 block of Longenbaugh Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one man was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. The alleged shooter remained at the scene.

Earlier, @HCSOTexas responded to a family disturbance at 23700 blk of Longebaugh. Disturbance possibly involved two cousins. One male had been transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The possible shooter remained at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Z7IhWEKTng — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018

Deputies are investigating to figure out how the fight started.

This is a developing story.

