KATY, Texas – Deputies said two cousins got into a deadly fight Saturday night at a home in Katy.
The incident happened around 10:32 p.m. in the 23700 block of Longenbaugh Road.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one man was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. The alleged shooter remained at the scene.
Deputies are investigating to figure out how the fight started.
This is a developing story.
