KATY, Texas – Deputies said two cousins got into a deadly fight Saturday night at a home in Katy.

The incident happened around 10:32 p.m. in the 23700 block of Longenbaugh Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one man was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. The alleged shooter remained at the scene.

Deputies are investigating to figure out how the fight started.

This is a developing story.

