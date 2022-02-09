MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the men were arguing outside of their homes when the homeowner pulled out a gun and shot his friend.

The homeowner was detained for questions, but no charges have been filed yet, investigators said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.