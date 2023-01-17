HCSO: Possible domestic dispute leads to SWAT standoff in north Harris County

Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said the man barricaded himself after shooting toward his wife.

The sheriff tweeted about the SWAT standoff taking place on Hill Road near the Hardy Toll Road just before 5 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said the man barricaded himself after the shooting. No injuries have been reported and the woman and three children were safely released. Gonzalez said the man remains inside the home.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.