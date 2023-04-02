SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says

Constable Mark Herman tweeted that he is working with the Harris County DA's office to charge the man with attempted capital murder.

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested after a shootout involving the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

It happened on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive in Humble just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with Precinct 4 said they were responding to a domestic violence call. Constable Mark Herman said when deputies arrived, a man started shooting at them, hitting one of their patrol vehicles. When deputies returned fire, the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Eventually, a SWAT team with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived and was able to take the man into custody without incident. No one was injured in the hours-long standoff, deputies said.

The man is expected to be charged with aggravated assault, but Herman tweeted they are working with the District Attorney's office to upgrade the charge to Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).