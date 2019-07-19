A man accused of driving drunk and killing a University of Houston student has been convicted for intoxication manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Marshall Patrick Schoen, who was also a UH student, was sentenced Friday morning after he was charged in 2016. A court coordinator told KHOU 11 that Schoen can apply for shock probation after he serves six months of his conviction - which means there's a chance he could get released early.

Police said on April 15, 2016, Schoen was speeding in a large pickup truck near Calhoun at North McGregor when he went into oncoming traffic to get around an Infiniti car that was making a turn.

That’s when police said he clipped the front of the car and struck UH students Mark Tartaglio and Corina Burnett.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Tartaglio died two dies later.

Police said Schoen was dressed in blue medical scrubs at the time, possibly for a costume party.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

