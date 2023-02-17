Houston man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing girlfriend, her mother before shooting at police in 2021

Lewis Trinidad Nunez has to serve at least 30 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole, the DA's office said.

HOUSTON — A Houston man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend and her mother in 2021, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

What happened

On June 20, 2021, Lewis Trinidad Nunez and his girlfriend, Virginia “Jenni” Lillard, were arguing because they had broken up, but the two were still living together, according to the DA's office.

During the fight, Jenni called 911 for help and her parents who lived nearby. The DA's office said Jenni's mom, Rita Lillard, happened to be making ribs for Nunez to celebrate his birthday.

When Jenni's parents arrived at the home, Rita walked to the front door while her husband stayed in the car. At that point, Nunez had already killed Jenni and when he saw Rita, he killed her too, the DA's office said.

“(Jenni Lillard) recorded what happened on her phone, and we could hear her pleading for her life for several minutes before she was killed,” Assistant District Attorney Stephany Abner said. “This is an extremely tragic situation in which domestic violence escalated to murder.”

Nunez also shot at a Houston police officer after killing Jenni and Rita. The DA's office did not say if the officer was injured.

Nunez pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a 60-year prison sentence. He has to serve at least 30 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole, the DA's office said. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he cannot appeal the conviction or his sentence.

“We know that the most dangerous time for victims of domestic violence, and the police trying to help them, is when the victims try to get out of a bad situation,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This violent and abusive man killed two women and tried to kill police officers who responded to the scene — he deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).