'Pointless murder' | Man sentenced for 2018 killing of man inside parking garage near Memorial

Jace Weeks admitted he drove to Houston to buy LSD from the man he later shot and killed.

HOUSTON — An East Texas man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for the 2018 shooting death of a Houston man.

Jace Weeks, 24, pleaded guilty last week to murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Sam Kyle James. Weeks shot and killed James in the head with a rifle in the parking garage of his Memorial apartment complex.

Houston police said James was found in his car with a single gunshot wound after telling his girlfriend that he was on his way to meet someone. According to the district attorney's office, Weeks turned himself in days later and said he drove to Houston to buy LSD from James, who went by the name Kyle.

"This was a pointless murder that didn't have to happen," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "By getting justice for the victim's family, they are able to have some closure and move forward with their grief."

Devyn Durham, who was also arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting, was found not guilty earlier this year.

Here's the original report from 2018: